Mumbai: 13-yr-old fakes kidnapping to distract parents from his poor geography score

A 13-year-old boy allegedly faked his kidnapping to divert his parents’ attention from his poor Geography score at school, said the Sahar police, which spent 16 hours searching for the supposed kidnappers.

The boy confessed to faking the kidnapping after police confronted him with CCTV footage, said sources. Police said that at around 8.30 pm on Sunday, the teenager walked inside a Crime Branch office in Ghatkopar and said he was kidnapped by two assailants in a rickshaw and brought to Ghatkopar.

He claimed he managed to give them the slip.

The information was then passed to Sahar police station as the teenager stayed near Marol Naka area. “As soon as we were informed, we formed three teams to locate the culprits. As in cases in which a woman or a minor is attacked, the case needs to be solved at the earliest,” said a senior police officer.

After the teen, a Class VII student, was brought to the police station for inquiry, he said that on Sunday at around 7.30 pm, he left the house after informing his mother. He said he was going to his classes. But while he was walking, two assailants came from behind, covered his face with a black cloth and took him in a rickshaw, he claimed.

He said he was ferried for a while, but later he heard that one of the two accused had dropped something outside the rickshaw. As one of the two kidnappers was looking out, he claimed that he dodged the second kidnapper and slipped away.“He said that as he ran further, he saw the Ghatkopar unit’s office of Mumbai Crime Branch. He went inside and informed them that he was kidnapped,” said the officer.

“Things started unfolding when we started working on the leads he provided. We checked CCTV footage of the area from where he claimed he was kidnapped, but we could clearly see him walking alone,” added the officer.

The police also spotted the teen boarding a bus in footage of one of the CCTV cameras.

Realising the boy was lying, sources said police confronted him with the CCTV footage, following which he revealed he did it to avoid

being scolded by his parents. “He is apparently not good at Geography, so he cooked up a story of being kidnapped,” said the officer.

Police said they hadn’t registered a case as they were still looking into the matter. “We have mentioned the incident in our station house dairy,” said an officer.