Mumbai: 13-year-old girl gagged, ‘gangraped’ by three men, accused on the run

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gagged, dragged into a house and gangraped by three men in Cuffe Parade area, police said Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place around 8 pm on Monday, when the girl had stepped out of the house to throw garbage.

The three men, all her neighbours, had reportedly kept an eye on the girl and had followed her for a while before one of them pulled her inside his house and raped her, police said.

A police officer said, “After one of the accused gagged her and dragged her into his house, his two accomplices locked the room from inside and covered them with two bedsheets, so that her cries for help could not be heard from outside.”

The police said so far they have found that the man who had gagged the minor had raped the girl, while his accomplices had sexually assaulted her. Following the incident, the three men pushed the girl out of the house and escaped. “Till the time she could reach home and inform her family, the three had fled,” an officer investigating officer in the case said.

A case has been lodged under IPC sections 376 (3) (commits rape of a woman under 16 years of age) and 376(D) (gangrape) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

“The girl has suffered severe mental trauma and she took time to divulge details of the incident due to which the case was registered around 4pm on Tuesday,” an officer said, adding that they were trying to trace the three men. The girl has been sent for medical examination, reports for which are awaited, police said.