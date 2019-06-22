Mumbai: 13-yr-old ‘gagged, raped’, two arrested

Two men, who allegedly gagged a 13-year-old girl and raped her, have been arrested. The police said the incident took place around 8 pm on June 10 after which the two accused had fled to Bihar. The duo was traced and arrested from Bihar with the help of their call data records, said police.

During investigation, the police learnt that one of the accused pulled and gagged the girl inside the house, while the second man was keeping vigil on outside the house. “We have understood that only one accused raped her,” said an investigator.

However, the victim told her mother that there were three men, who gagged her inside the house and allegedly forced themselves on her.

The victim’s mother then took the minor to the police station and registered a case under sections 376 (3) (commits rape of a woman under sixteen years of age), 376 (D) (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code along with sections 4, 6 and 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012.

The police said their investigation confirmed the role of two persons in the case while they are trying to ascertain if any third person was involved.