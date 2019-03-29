Mumbai: 13-year-old boy falls to death from third floor in Kurla

A 13-year-old boy died in a freak accident after he fell from the third floor of a building in Kurla on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Farooq, a resident of Kurla (east). According to police, the elder brother of the deceased got married recently, so they had taken another room on the same floor on rent. On Wednesday, they purchased a fridge and after doing the fitting at 3am, Farooq was going to sleep in the other room, said an officer said.

Farooq was carrying a plastic chair and other household items while walking back to his room. While he was walking along the passage, the chair hit the wall due to which he lost his balance and fell off the building, said police.

Farooq sustained head injuries and was taken to Sion hospital by his elder brother. He later succumber to his injuries.

“An accidental death report has been filed,” said Senior Inspector Madhav More, from Chunabhatti police station.