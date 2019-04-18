Mumbai: 12 years on the run after murdering 27-yr-old, man arrested from MP

A 62-year-old man was arrested from his village in Madhya Pradesh on April 15 for a murder he had allegedly committed 12 years ago, police said on Wednesday. Police said Rajkumar Rajawat (62), along with his three friends had allegedly killed 27-year-old Shailendrasingh Shekhawat in Dombivali in 2007.

Advertising

“Shekhawat used to work as a middleman to get people jobs abroad. He had allegedly taken money from Rajawat’s friend, also a co-accused in the case, but had not got him any job,” senior inspector Nitin Thakre from crime branch unit I said.

Rajawat and his friends allegedly killed Shekhawat by slitting his throat. The accused had reportedly stuffed the body in a gunny bag and thrown it in a nullah in Dombivali in March 2007, police said. Rajawat had gone missing after that.

“The Vishnu Nagar police station had filed the chargesheet in 2008 and had issued notices against the accused, one of them Rajawat. We had set-up sources in his village in Bhind,” an officer from crime branch said.

Advertising

Earlier this month, police got a tip-off from sources that Rajawat was going to visit his house for a family event, sources said.

“We nabbed him on April 15 with the help of local police. He had been working odd jobs in various cities in Madhya Pradesh under a fake identity,” a senior officer said. Rajawat has been handed over to the Vishnu Nagar police in Dombivali where the FIR was registered, police said.