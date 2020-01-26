Mumbai: 12 rooms gutted as fire breaks out in Kurla building

Khan Hafiz Ullah, a resident of Mehtab building, said his family members were unhurt. “Our entire room was gutted. Cupboard, clothes, identity proofs, and other documents have been burnt.”

At least 12 rooms were gutted after a fire broke out in a one-plus-two-storey Mehtab building in Kurla west Friday night, police said. While there were no reports of casualty, several documents and property were destroyed,

The fire officials said the blaze started at 9.53 pm on Friday. Six to seven subsequent cylinder blasts aggravated the fire further.

Divided into three wings, the building is a chawl-like two-storey wooden structure that was declared “extremely dilapidated” by BMC two years ago. The civic body had also served eviction notices to the residents of 120 rooms before last monsoon. Following refusal by residents to evacuate, BMC had disconnected electricity and water supply last monsoon.

Prabhat Rahangdale, Chief Fire Officer, said the blaze was confined to electric wiring, electric installations, household articles, documents, wooden furniture, bed mattresses, wooden doors, windows, LPG segree, and ceiling fans. “The cylinder blasts left cracks on the wall of the building, following which the fire had to be doused from outside,” he said.

The fire was reportedly brought under control at 2.15 am Saturday. “We have demolished the dangerous and affected part of the structure. After labourers clear the debris from the building, it will be decided if the building should be immediately pulled down,” said Manish Walunje, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, L ward.

