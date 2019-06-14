Mumbai: 12 police officers file for transfer, get show-cause notice instead

The Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Sanjay Barve, issued a show-cause notice to 12 police personnel who bypassed him and submitted transfer applications directly to the Maharashtra Directorate General of Police (DGP). The notice was issued earlier this month by the Joint Commissioner of Police (admin) Naval Bajaj at the behest of Barve.

Sources in the police department said the 12 had written to DGP Subhodh Jaiswal, requesting for a transfer from Mumbai police to the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

The Indian Express has learned that days after Additional Directorate General of Police, Deven Bharti, was promoted to ATS chief from Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order), the 12 police personnel submitted an application to DGP Subhodh Jaiswal, asking for a transfer to the state ATS. The personnel are of different ranks, including senior police inspector, police inspector and assistant police inspector.

Saying that the Mumbai police is a disciplined force, Barve, in the notice, added that the officers had failed to follow due procedure, according to which an officer has to submit a request of transfer to another unit to the chief of the unit they are serving in, which in this case was the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

He further said that even though he does not hold the authority of their transfers, it was their duty to follow protocol and send the application through him, and asked them to give a written explanation as to why he should not take any disciplinary action against them.

“The police inspectors to whom the show-cause notices were issued were supposed to submit a written explanation by 1 pm on June 13,” said an officer. While officers refused to confirm whether they submitted the response, sources revealed that they did.

It has been an unofficial practice amongst several top IPS officers for years to take along officers close to them whenever they are transferred to another place. Sources said that the current request of the 12 well known police officers was also seen by senior IPS officers of Mumbai police as a move to follow officers under whom they have served in the past.

While several calls and text messages to Barve went unanswered, Bajaj said, “This is an internal affair… please contact Mumbai Commissioner for the details.”