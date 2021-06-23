Mumbai: 12 held for misusing name of Taj group to lure job aspirants

Over 100 people looking for jobs have been duped by the company called Universal group, police said.

The Sahar police have arrested 12 people, including the owner of a purported job recruitment agency, for allegedly misusing the name of TajSATS Air Catering Limited in order to lure people with the promise of a job opportunity, and collecting Rs 2,000 each from them in the name of providing a 10-day “training”.

While 11 people were arrested on Tuesday, the 12th person, a woman called Sakina Motorwala, was arrested on Wednesday, police said. A 17-year-old minor was also caught and was produced before a juvenile court, they added.

Over 100 people looking for jobs have been duped by the company called Universal group, police said.

The arrests were made possible after an employee of the TajSATS, a member of the Taj group providing catering services to airlines, approached the Universal group posing as a job aspirant.

According to the Sahar police, an FIR was registered on June 22 by an employee of TajSATS for impersonation, cheating, criminal conspiracy and defamation under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Police said Sakina, 32, and her relative Hussain Motorwala, 29, who run the agency, are the main accused in the case. Their lawyer Prabhakar Tripathi said, “Our client provides training to candidates, which helps them clear interviews for jobs and they charge Rs 2,000 for it. All candidates enter into an agreement while joining the course. So, they can’t say they have been cheated.”

In the FIR, TajSATS alleged the group came across an advertisement on Facebook and Whatsapp which showed their name being used to lure people with the promise of job opportunities in the flight packaging unit at the International Airport. The advertisement also carried photographs of some of the senior employees of the Taj group, police said.

“The complainant decided to undertake a decoy operation and got one of its employees to call on the number given in the advertisement. The employee then visited the Universal group’s office in Corporation Park in Aerocity, near Sakinaka metro station. The employee paid Rs 2,000 and was told that he will get a receipt by email and will have to undergo a 10-day training after which he will get a job in TajSATS operations department,” police said.

On Tuesday, the company approached Sahar police and lodged an FIR following which Universal group’s office premises was raided and arrests made. Police also seized 20 hard disks and six swipe machines among other materials from the spot.

“They had been running the office for around six months now and as per preliminary inquiry, have duped over 100 people,” said Dinkar Shilvate, senior inspector at Sahar police station.

All the accused were produced before a magistrate on Wednesday and have been remanded to police custody till June 30.