Mumbai: 12 dance bar raided in 4 days for ‘violating Covid rules, obscenity’

Officers from the Kasturba Marg police station have, over the past four days, raided 12 dance bars for allegedly violating Covid-19 guidelines and obscenity in public places. On Friday night, they raided Utsav bar and arrested 11 staff members and 15 customers.

All of them were later granted bail.

According to police, the bar was raided on Friday night around 8.30 pm. The police team said there were 40 women present at the spot, who were allowed to go after a warning. Apart from them, 11 staff members, including three women and owner Sudharshan Shetty, were arrested.

Another 15 customers were arrested as well. Most of them were granted bail, while a few were produced before a magistrate’s court and granted bail.

“It’s a continuous drive against violation of Covid-19 guidelines. We have raided 12 dance bars in the past four days. All of them are booked for violating pandemic guidelines, like not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing. In some cases, bar authorities were also booked for obscenity in public,” said a police officer.