Mumbai: 12 break-in incidents in a night, LS poll contestant among victims

House of lawyer Shrikant Shinde, who had contested the recent Lok Sabha election from Mumbai North East seat, was among at least 12 houses that were broken into in one night in Kanjurmarg area. While gold jewellery and valuables were stolen from the residence of Shinde, who was a candidate of the Bahujan Mukti Party, what he rues most is the loss of his laptop in which his wife’s PhD thesis on the history of the naval dockyard was saved.

During summers the number of house break-ins rises as several families go on vacations, said police.

Shinde told The Indian Express that the incident took place last Thursday when at least 12 houses were burgled in Shivkrupa Nagar area of Kanjur village along the city’s eastern suburbs. Shinde’s wife was admitted to the hospital last Wednesday and he was staying at his brother’s place along with his children.

“The next day when we returned home, we found our house was broken into and gold jewellery and valuables worth over Rs 1 lakh were missing. What is really heartbreaking is that the laptop in which my wife had saved her thesis was also stolen. Some photographs taken on the pen drive are also missing,” said Shinde, who had polled 726 votes in the recent elections.

“While my house was empty as I was staying at my brother’s place, in most other cases, people had gone out for vacations. All the houses that were targeted were empty ones,” Shinde said.

Local residents then approached Kanjurmarg police station, where an FIR was registered. An officer said it was a common trend during summer vacations when house break-in cases are on the rise since several people go out for vacations. “In this particular case, we have a CCTV grab of one suspect and have also identified another one, who is a repeated offender. We should be able to arrest them in next few days.”