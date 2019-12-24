Mumbai: 166 killed in 522 accidents caused by potholes across state in 2018

353 people were grievously injured in accidents where vehicles hit potholes. 353 people were grievously injured in accidents where vehicles hit potholes.

Potholes lead to 522 road accidents across the state in 2018 and killed 166 people, an analysis of mishaps by the State Highway Police has revealed. The report, which looks extensively at how the features and conditions of roads across the state contributed to accidents, was released earlier this month.

According to the study, 353 people were grievously injured in accidents where vehicles hit potholes. It has also found that 11.4 per cent of all victims died on curved roads, while 3.64 per cent died on under-construction roads.

A total of 883 people were killed in accidents at way junctions and 477 people died after jumping red lights, it states.

It also found that a bulk of accidents took place on straight stretches of roads in rural areas, with 27,021 mishaps and 9,528 deaths reported in 2018. “Good condition of roads on national highways and state highways resulted in over-speeding and more accidents compared to urban areas,” the report states.

The study observed that increased traffic on roads during the holidays increased chances of accidents as drivers tended to be less acquainted with the routes they were taking.

Overall, the report states, Maharashtra recorded a decline in accidents last year. In 2018, the police recorded 35,717 accidents, down from 36,056 in 2017 and 39,787 in 2016.

The highest number of accidents — 3,162 — were reported from Mumbai City, while the Pune Rural district saw the maximum number of fatalities at 1,009. Pune Rural, Ahmednagar and Nashik Rural districts contributed to 22 per cent of all the accidents recorded in the state in 2018, it states.

Speeding, drunk driving, jumping red lights, not wearing helmets or seat belts, lane cutting and overtaking were found to be the most common causes of accidents, according to the report.

Data collated by the police revealed that 1,656 people were killed because they weren’t wearing seat belts. Two-wheeler riders were the worst affected in accidents, with a total of 18,759 killed and injured in 2018.

At least 5,252 people riding two-wheelers were killed because they weren’t wearing helmets, accounting for 39 per cent of all fatalities in road accidents in 2018.

As many as 475 pedestrians were killed in 1,537 accidents on zebra crossings, pavements and foot bridges or subways, it found. Pedestrians accounted for 17,613 deaths and injuries in 2018.

An overwhelming majority of those injured in road mishaps in 2018 were male, at 87 per cent, and at least 73 per cent of these victims, the report stated, were aged between 18 and 45 years.

