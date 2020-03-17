Mumbai: 11 quarantined Panvel residents go missing for an hour, brought back

All of them had tested negative for COVID-19, but have been quarantined because of their travel to Dubai. The group included members of a district-level sports team. (Representational Image) All of them had tested negative for COVID-19, but have been quarantined because of their travel to Dubai. The group included members of a district-level sports team. (Representational Image)

Eleven of 30 quarantined Panvel residents, who had recently arrived from Dubai, went missing for an hour on Sunday night from the quarantine facility at Kharghar where they were to stay.

All of them had tested negative for COVID-19, but have been quarantined because of their travel to Dubai. The group included members of a district-level sports team.

On Sunday, they were sent to Gram Vikas Bhawan, owned by the Panvel Gram Panchayat in Kharghar, to be quarantined for two weeks. “Some of them were local boys… they left the facility and went home. When we realised this, our medical team, along with the local police, brought them back from their homes,” Panvel Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said.

Deshmukh also complained that the staff of Gram Vikas Bhawan abandoned the facility when they realised it was going to be used as a quarantine facility.

“Not a single of the 27 people who work there was present. It makes our job difficult. Some of the staff members have said they will come from tomorrow. If they don’t, I will file a complaint with the divisional officer or collector,” Deshmukh said.

In Panvel, only one positive case has been registered so far, Deshmukh said, and none from this group of 30.

As per the circular issue by Panvel Municipal Corporation, leaves of civic employees have been cancelled till March 31 to monitor the situation. The corporation has reserved 35 beds in MGM Hospital in Kamothe and 100 beds at Gram Vikas Bhavan in Kharghar to be used as isolation facilities.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has also reserved 60 beds for isolation of affected individuals. Apart from NMMC hospitals, 75 beds have also been reserved in private hospitals.

“For those affected with the virus, 200 beds have been reserved at ESIC hospital in Vashi,” health officer of NMMC, Ujjawala Utarkar, said. She added that to make people aware, hoardings and advertisements are being displayed on every corner of Navi Mumbai.

