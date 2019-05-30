Mumbai: 11 more seats for open category in 5 private medical colleges

The state common entrance test (CET) cell on Wednesday issued a circular stating an increase of 11 seats across branches in five unaided private medical colleges for open category students in the state quota. The cut-off date for NEET-PG admissions is May 31.

The colleges are Smt Kashibai Navale Medical College and General Hospital, Pune (two seats in anaesthesiology, one seat in biochemistry), ACPM Medical College, Dhule (one in microbiology), Dr Ulhas Patil Medical College and Hospital, Jalgaon (one in microbiology, two in physiology), NKP Salve Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur (one in orthopaedics, two in radiodiagnosis), Dr PDM Medical College, Amravati (one in psychiatry).

Nine seats were increased across government medical colleges, of which two were for open category students and the rest belonged to reservation categories.

The colleges are Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital and Medical College, Mumbai (one seat in orthopaedics), Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital, Nagpur (four in orthopaedics), Government Medical College, Aurangabad (three in general medicine), Government Medical College, Nagpur (one in general medicine).