Mumbai: Members of 10,000 housing societies fully vaccinated

Adult members of around 10,000 housing societies in Mumbai have been fully vaccinated, data available with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have revealed. The civic body has distributed 10,000 ‘My Society, Responsible Society’ posters till now with details of respective housing societies, signatures of local ward officers or medical officers and a QR Code.

Officials from the Public Health Department said that there are 22,000 registered housing societies under the jurisdiction of the BMC. According to reports, more housing societies are approaching the BMC to get the posters as over 55% of the population here have received both the shots. “While we have 22,000 registered housing societies, the number could be more than 35,000 as many residential complexes have not formed societies or they are not yet registered with the BMC,” said a senior official from the health department.

The civic body had allowed housing societies to tie up with private hospitals and run special vaccination drives following the guidelines issued by the Union government.

The ‘My Society, Responsible Society’ poster initiative was launched by state Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on October 4.

“After scanning the QR code given on the posters that are put up outside the housing societies, a person will be directed to the BMC website where they can get more details like vaccination status of the society and also the numbers of vaccination centres available in the area,” another official said.

Over 1.39 crore doses have been administered in Mumbai. While 87.60 lakh have got at least one shot, 51.68 lakh people have been administered both doses of the vaccine.

The civic body has said that it will hold more special drives to cover the remaining housing societies.