Mumbai: 10 years on, transgenders await government nod for shelter home in Mulund

A decade since they first demanded a shelter home, the city’s transgender community still awaits the government’s approval on a Mulund plot to build a shelter home for senior citizens, handicapped and HIV-infected members of the community.

In the last communique, in October 2017, the Mumbai suburban collector had informed community members that in the absence of the state government’s nod, he could not allot the land, located behind a fire station, to build a shelter home. The community is now making fresh attempts to reach out to the new Social Justice Minister, Suresh Khade, after meetings with former minister Rajkumar Badole did not yield any results.

“Housing remains an issue for transgenders. Due to discrimination, we have to keep moving from place to place. For senior citizens, this is an acute problem,” Priyal Patil, a transgender person, told The Indian Express. While a local NGO provides her free ration, housing remains a concern.

Explained Welfare boards yet to step in In last five years, the transgender community has seen two landmark judgments. In 2014, the Supreme Court recognised transgenders as the third gender, followed by a 2017 judgment that allowed consensual homosexual relationships. But facilities for transgenders, both health and social support, continue to languish. In 2014, Maharashtra had ordered welfare boards to be set up for transgenders to provide them benefits, social security and employment. But transgenders say these welfare boards are yet to look into their demands.

At 72, Shashi Joshi can hardly move. “The knee pain is so bad I cannot go out to beg,” she said. Joshi had to shift to Ghatkopar to live with her friend after she was told to vacate her flat. “The neighbours are the first to raise a hue. And then, as our (house rent) contract expires, the landlord orders us to vacate the flat,” she said.

Like her, Mubarak Alam (64), who earns a living by begging in local trains, said she moved out of her house 40 years ago after her parents realised she is a transgender, and has since been living off alms. “Every few months, we need to change our house. At times it is due to high rent or because neighbours have an issue with me,” she said. She pays Rs 2,000 for her room in Ghatkopar, and earns Rs 200-300 by begging every day. “If there is a permanent shelter above our heads at least in old age, we can die in peace,” she said. Alam said she has tried getting admission at shelter homes, but fears bias and discrimination.

According to Salma Khan of NGO Kinnar Maa trust, the community had first approached the government in 2009. A two-acre Mulund plot was shown by the Mumbai suburban collector’s office for constructing a shelter home. “We had agreed to collect donations and construct the home,” Khan said. After the BJP came to power in 2014, multiple meetings were held with social justice minister Badole. In 2017, the collector’s office wrote to Khan stating that the land parcel cannot be allotted. “A government sanction in this case is awaited,” it said.

Transgenders say private shelter homes are difficult to access due to common washrooms and stigma. When contacted, Dinesh Waghmare, secretary of social justice department, said he does not know about previous meetings the community members had with the minister. Samadhan Ingle, assistant commissioner, social justice department, said the issue is old and “he needs to check the current status of the case”.

Mumbai suburban collector Sachin Kurve confirmed that the last communique by collector’s office was in 2017. “I will have to check if the social justice department has approved the land,” he said.