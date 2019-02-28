Mumbai: 10 tainted civic officers find place in BMC’s promotion list

TEN TAINTED officials found guilty in scams related to e-tenders, roads among others are set to be promoted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body has proposed to promote 55 officials from the rank of assistant engineer to executive engineer. Of these, 10 are civic officials named in various scams.

“These officials have been named in various scams and proven guilty and were involved in malpractices that caused losses to the corporation. For example, an official who was proven guilty and even awarded punishment for stopping five increments in the e-tendering scam has found a place in the promotion list. This is nothing but encouraging officials to engage in corrupt practices,” said a BMC official.

The official added, “A government resolution (GR) issued by the state government in 2017 states that if any officer is awarded punishment then she/he is not entitled for promotion till the punishment is over.”

According to a source, of these ten officials, three were accused of malpractices in the e-tendering scam, two were involved in the road scam and the rest were proven guilty in other corruption cases.

Recently, the BMC indicted 63 officers in the Rs-100 crore e-tendering scam, and about 100 officers were proven guilty in the multicrore road scam last year.

Ravi Raja, Opposition leader in the BMC, has slammed the BMC for handing out a “gift” to tainted officials in the form of promotions.

“It is absolutely ridiculous to promote tainted officers. This will set a wrong precedent and there will be no fear of law in those who are involved in corrupt practices. Those who are involved in serious corruption cases should be punished to set an example, so that others don’t follow suit.”

He added, “We will take up this issue and I will write to the municipal commissioner against this promotion list.”

A senior official from the city engineer department, who looks after promotions, defended the move and told The Indian Express, “The promotion list is prepared with all due process of law. The punishment of officials indicted in e-tendering scam will start from June, so it is not going to affect the promotion. Even the state government’s GR states that the promotion is stopped only if an indicted officer has started serving punishment before approval of promotion.”