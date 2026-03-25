Mumbai to get 10-min East-West road link, New Goregaon–Magathane corridor to slash hour-long commutes

In order to create a seamless trilateral connectivity among Mumbai’s island city, eastern and western suburbs and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) — the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to construct a 5.5 KM long high-speed corridor extending between Goregaon (Film City) and Magathane that will run parallel to the, Western Express Highway (WEH).

This corridor will be a connector that will link the upcoming Mumbai Coastal Road (Versova-Bhayander) stretch with the Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR). The officials said that this will be a greenfield project that will be entirely built from scratch and it is not any existing road that will be upgraded to a high speed corridor.

“This road will act as a direct gateway between the coastal road and GMLR. The coastal road will have a vehicular arm traversing to the eastern side. This arm will merge with the nodal point of this corridor at Magathane providing motorists a direct entry to the corridor. From there, motorists will be able to go straight and enter the GMLR from the twin tunnel being constructed at Film City in Goregaon. Going forward the GMLR will provide direct connectivity towards Mulund in the eastern suburbs and Airoli in the MMR region,” said a senior official privy to the project.

The official said that the idea behind this project is to link all the arterial roads and high speed corridors seamlessly. The officials said that at present Mumbai’s Eastern and Western Express Highways are already over-burdened and if any alternate linking roads are not chalked out the issue of traffic congestion will not be resolved. The officials said that this corridor will bring down commute time to less than 10 minutes which otherwise would have taken more than 60 minutes via the highways or internal link roads.

“The new road will run parallel to the WEH we have prepared a plan for constructing it and at present, few encroachments and obstructions that are falling in the line are to be removed. Following which a cost estimate will be carried out and tenders will be floated. We are eyeing to complete this road by the middle of 2029 at max,” the official added.

The coastal road’s second phase will be a 25 KM corridor that will connect Versova in the western suburbs with Bhayander in the MMR. The first phase of the coastal road is a 10.58 KM long stretch connecting Marine Drive with Worli Sea Link which extends till Bandra. From Bandra, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) which will connect Bandra with Versova — from where the second phase of costal road will originate. Meanwhile, at the eastern side the GMLR will be a 12.2 KM stretch originate from Goregaon in the western suburbs and extending till Airoli. Furthermore, the Navi Mumbai Municipal bonds (NMMC) has proposed an Airoli -Ghansoli flyover that will further extend till Navi Mumbai Airport. As a result, the upcoming Magathane-Goregaon corridor will be a key link connecting the island city, eastern and western suburbs and the MMR district.