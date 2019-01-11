Toggle Menu
Mumbai: 10 illegal cylinders seized from Gymkhana

In a fire compliance inspection of the commercial structures in the area, the fire brigade found three LPG cylinders and seven industrial use cylinders stocked in the Gymkhana kitchen.

THE FIRE brigade seized 10 illegal cylinders from the Bombay Gymkhana in south Mumbai on Thursday. In a fire compliance inspection of the commercial structures in the area, the fire brigade found three LPG cylinders and seven industrial use cylinders stocked in the Gymkhana kitchen. In addition, the electric panel that is supposed to be free of encroachment was blocked by cartons.

Upon finding irregularities, the fire brigade went on to serve a notice to the Bombay Gymkhana. It now has 15 days to regularise and comply with the fire safety norms.

Under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006, it is the responsibility of the building owner to follow fire safety norms and submit an audit report certifying fire safety, every six months.

Soon after the Kamala Mills fire in 2017, various Gymkhanas in the Marine Lines area were served notices to comply with fire safety norms. Last month, following an inspection, BMC had served notice to Wilson, Mafatlal and Catholic Gymkhanas and took action against 31 commercial properties.

