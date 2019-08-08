Mumbai: 10 days after it was beaten up, dog dies

Ten days after two guards allegedly thrashed a stray dog with wooden sticks, the animal died at a vet hospital on Wednesday. Police arrested the two men the same day after an activist lodged a complaint against them. But they were later released on bail.

Police identified the two accused as Jawaharlal Jaiswal and Shankar Yadav. An officer from Worli police station said, “A woman saw a stray dog hiding beneath her car when it was raining outside. She instructed the guards to open the gate so that the dog could leave. But when she was about to leave, the guards got wooden sticks and started beating the dog. The woman stopped them and asked them to get water for the dog.”

According to police, the woman took the dog and admitted it to a vet hospital as it had sustained multiple injuries. Police said an animal activist, Vijay Mohnani, was informed following which he went to Worli police station and registered a case.