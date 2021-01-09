Mumbai: 1-year-old girl abducted in Malad, woman arrested

Police also paraded Kumar in front of news channel cameras and made him confess the crime before journalists.

The Malvani police on Friday arrested a 24-year-old woman for allegedly kidnapping a one-year-old girl in Malad.

The woman, who has been identified as Safala Naik, is from Odisha and works as a domestic help.

According to the police, the incident took place in the wee hours on Wednesday.

Naik knows the complainant Ashok Rathod (34), who works as a tailor.

On Tuesday night, the accused approached Rathod seeking shelter. The complainant and his wife allowed her to stay at their place. However on Wednesday morning after they woke up, they saw that their daughter Vaishnavi and the accused were missing.

The two tried tracing her but she was nowhere to be found following which they approached the police. A case of kidnapping was registered. The police located her with the help of call data records.

“We located her in a flat at Hiranandani complex in Thane and brought her to the police station. She was then arrested,” said an officer.

The girl was rescued and handed over to her parents. Senior police inspector Jagdev Kalapad of Malvani police station said, “We arrested her on Friday, we are trying to find out the exact reason for the crime.”