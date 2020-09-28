Mumbai: 1 held, hunt on for S-I who conspired against 2 cops

The complainant had alleged the two came to her house on January 15 with five others and raped her (Representational)

Police are on the lookout for a sub-inspector (S-I) who allegedly hatched a criminal conspiracy with a woman for filing a false rape complaint against two of his colleagues. The S-I, police said, believed the two men were responsible for his suspension.

DCP (Zone VII) Prashant Kadam said in August a rape case was registered against two policemen from Ghatkopar police station for sexually assaulting a 37-year-old woman. The complainant had alleged the two came to her house on January 15 with five others and raped her. She claimed she suffered a miscarriage due to the assault and that the men molested her minor daughter when she tried to intervene. An FIR was registered against the seven persons. Kadam said that on January 11, when the policemen allegedly threatened the woman, one of them was in Gujarat. On January 15, when the complainant said she was raped, the two were at the police station. When police checked the call records of the woman, they found she was in touch with the S-I. “He had a rape case registered against him and had been suspended. He believed that the two policemen were responsible for his suspension…” Kadam said. “We arrested the woman Friday and are on the lookout for the accused S-I.”

