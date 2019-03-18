Mumbai: 1 dead, 4 injured while cleaning water chamber

A BMC labourer died and four others sustained injuries after they suffocated while cleaning a water chamber at Nana chowk on Grant Road Saturday.

The incident occurred while the labourers had climbed down into the chamber to clean it and check for leaks. The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Rakesh Nizab, a resident of Mahim who is survived by two daughters.

According to the police, the labourers had de-watered the chamber and cleaned it. But when they stepped into the chamber again to check their work, they suffocated. “The incident will be thoroughly examined. There are no poisonous gases inside the chamber as opposed to sewer lines,” said a civic official.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade rescued all five labourers from the chamber and took them to BYL Nair hospital. While Nizab was declared dead on arrival, the rest, Balasaheb (47), Umesh Pawar (42), Suresh Pawar(42) and Shantaram Bhakte (47) are under treatment. “While three labourers are admitted in general ward, the fourth one is admitted in the ICU as there was oxygen depletion. Rakesh Nizab body has been sent for postmortem, which will reveal the cause of death,” said Dr Ramesh Bharmal, dean, BYL Nair hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Dyneshwar Chavan (Zone II) said, “We have taken an accidental death report. Meanwhile, we are investigating as to who is responsible and who’s negligence led to the incident. We will then decide on the further course of action.”