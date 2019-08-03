Mumbai: 1 dead, 2 injured as another wall collapses in Sakinaka

ONE PERSON died and two others sustained injuries after the wall of a house collapsed at Chandivali Farm, opposite MHADA building 1, in Sakinaka on Friday afternoon. Following this, the BMC pulled down the dilapidated portion of the house.

According to BMC, its disaster management cell received a call around 12 pm, stating that a wall has collapsed and some people are feared trapped under the debris. The cell, along with the fire brigade, pulled out three persons from under the debris. They were all passing from the area when the wall collapsed on them.

Chandrakant Shetty (40) was declared brought dead at Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar. While injured Sandeep Kadam (35) is admitted at Paramount hospital in Sakinaka, Mulla Choudhary (35) was discharged.

“The house, a ground floor chawl structure, was vacant. We have pulled down the dilapidated portion. We have also issued notices to eight other dilapidated chawl structures in the vicinity. We will inspect more structures and accordingly, notices will be issued,” said an official from L ward (Kurla).

In a similar incident, two women escaped unhurt when the compound wall of Bhagwandas Wadi, near Kismat Cinema at Prabhadevi, fell on them. According to BMC’s Disaster Management Cell, the incident took place around 2 pm. The women, both passersby, were rescued by the fire brigade.

Meanwhile, a 43-year-old woman sustained injuries after a tree branch fell on her on Friday. Around 4.30 pm, the branch fell on Shahnaz Bano on the Sion Hospital compound. Her condition is reported to be stable.

Weekend set to see Intense heavy rain

After two days of moderate showers, the Met department on Friday forecast “intense heavy rainfall” in Mumbai for Saturday and Sunday.

K S Hosalikar, deputy director general of meteorology, IMD, Mumbai, tweeted: “With the development of low pressure area over Bay, this Saturday night and Sunday, Mumbai is very likely to get intense heavy rainfalls.”

According to the data provided by the BMC on Friday, Mumbai received 14.6 mm of rainfall and the suburbs recorded 81.5 mm of showers between 8.30 am and 8.30 pm. ENS

Students who missed exams get another shot

Students who were unable to write their Class X and XII supplementary exams on July 26 and 27 due to heavy rain will be eligible for re-examination within next two days, said a statement by School Education Minister Ashish Shelar. Moreover, the education department issued a notification Friday, stating that district collectors can now declare holiday in schools during emergency, after taking stock of the situation. ens