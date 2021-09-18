Mumbai: 1.52 lakh people get Covid-19 jabs, 2nd highest in a day

Mumbai on Friday administered 1.52 lakh vaccine doses against Covid-19, the second-highest for the city in a single day.

While 1.07 lakh women were administered vaccines at civic and government-run centres, 20,000 women received jabs at 136 private hospitals.

On September 8, Mumbai had administered 1.84 lakh doses, the highest for the city in a single day.

On Friday, 321 civic and government-run centres administered first and second doses to only women. To reduce gender disparity in the vaccination drive and end vaccine hesitation among women, the BMC carried out an immunisation drive only for women from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm.

While civic and government-run centres only vaccinated women, private hospitals administered vaccines to men as well.

With this, the number of fully vaccinated people in Mumbai has reached 33,31,640. At least 79 per cent of the adult population or 76,54,443 people have received one dose. Of the total fully vaccinated people, 11.77 lakh are from the 45-59 age group while 10.16 are in the 18-44 year age group.

To get the maximum number of people covered, BMC continues to conduct special vaccination drives for lactating mothers, pregnant women, those who are bedridden and people who do not have any identity proof.

The civic body, along with NGO Project Mumbai, has vaccinated 5,113 people who are bedridden and immobile since July 30. As many as 1,438 pregnant women and 8,519 lactating mothers have also been immunised.