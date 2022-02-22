Mumbai: BMC to launch EV cell tomorrow

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will launch its electric vehicle (EV) cell Wednesday. Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is also the Environment Minister of the state, will launch the cell from the Shayadri Guest House.

The EV cell will be placed under the Environment department of the civic body.

In a statement issued Monday, the BMC said, “Mumbai Electric Vehicle Cell will bring together government officials, e-mobility experts and representatives from the electric vehicle industry. It will assist policy makers in the promotion of electric vehicles, build infrastructure for charging electric vehicles in the Mumbai Metropolitan area, provide easy credit facilities for the purchase of electric vehicles and implement state-of-the-art technology for in-vehicle batteries,”

In August 2021, BMC had launched its first EV station in the city at Kohinoor Public Parking Lot in Dadar. The BMC aims is to set up 1,000 EV charging stations in the city in the coming years.

In October last year, Thackeray had announced to convert Mumbai’s BEST buses into EV buses by 2028. The BEST currently has 386 EV buses. Thackeray had said, “We are looking at 1,900 EV buses and 200 double-decker buses, converting 50 per cent of the fleet to electric by 2023 and 100 per cent by 2028.”