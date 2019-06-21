Mumabi: Three held for disrupting, assaulting web series crew

Three men have been arrested in Thane for allegedly disrupting the shooting and assaulting the cast and crew of a web series near Mira Road.

According to police, the incident took place when the shooting of Fixer was taking place in an empty factory Wednesday night. “Actress Mahie Gill was present when the assailants started beating up the cast and crew with rods. One person suffered serious injuries and had to be taken to hospital,” said a police officer.

The accused have been identified. The crew, including Tigmanshu Dhulia, recounted the incident on social media and thanked Thane police.