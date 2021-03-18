Mumabi senior most IPS writes to CM over reshuffle ‘injustice’

Mumbai's senior most IPS officer Sanjay Pandey, who was promoted to the Director General of the Maharashtra State Security Corporation rank, wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, claiming injustice was meted out to him during the transfer( ANI )

UPSET AT being overlooked during the recent reshuffle in the top echelons of the Maharashtra Police Force, the state’s senior most IPS officer Sanjay Pandey, who was promoted to the Director General of the Maharashtra State Security Corporation rank, wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, claiming injustice was meted out to him during the transfer.

A 1986-batch pass-out, Pandey said since being promoted to the director general rank, he had not been considered for the posts of director general of police (state), Mumbai police commissioner and director general of anti-corruption and the responsibility of those posts were instead given to officers junior to him.



Pandey did not report to his new office on Thursday. Instead, he wrote a letter to the Chief Minister, and marked its copies to the home minister and the additional chief secretary of Maharashtra.

In the letter accessed by The Indian Express, Pandey said: “I am anguished to state that for reasons unknown to me, my career as a police officer in Maharashtra state has been purposely blocked. I have for the last several years been bearing out this injustice, but now with your recent orders/actions in the past few months I feel it is just to place this on record, with a hope that some course correction may still be possible.”

“As per my knowledge file for selection of DGP where I certainly have a stake as senior most officer is yet to be sent to the UPSC in spite of a lapse of almost two and half months. This too is much against the principles established by Hon’ble Supreme Court in Prakash Singh case for selection of DGP,” Pandey wrote in his letter.

He went on to write that he would have understood if the government considered him as an “incompetent officer”. “But on the contrary it was recognising my competence and integrity, from among all the Police officers in Maharashtra, I was entrusted serious confidential enquiries in recent past,” Pandey wrote, adding that the state had once wanted him to conduct a probe against senior officer ADG Deven Bharati.



Pandey admitted that he wrote to the Chief Minister but refused to comment further.