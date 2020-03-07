Follow Us:
Friday, March 06, 2020
Mumabi: Police, protesters clash over tarpaulin sheet

| Mumbai | Updated: March 7, 2020 1:51:43 am
Mumbai police, Mumbai CAA protest, Mumbai NRC protest, Mumbai women protest, mumbai news, india news, indian express Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP (Operations) Pranaya Ashok said videos circulating on social media did not portray the entirety of what transpired. (File)

FRESH TENSION broke out Friday between the Mumbai Police and women in Nagpada, who are sitting on an indefinite protest against CAA, the NRC, and the NPR.

Protesters said police had taken objection to a temporary tarpaulin sheet they had erected as a shade. While police and protesters had been arguing over the shade since midnight, tensions flared at dawn when the police allegedly tried taking it down.

Videos shot by protesters allegedly showed that the two sides got into a scuffle early on Friday. Protesters at the site were left injured, an organizer claimed.

Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP (Operations) Pranaya Ashok said videos circulating on social media did not portray the entirety of what transpired.

