Mumabi: Man molests, robs lawyer inside ATM; arrested

Mumbai Police have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly molesting and robbing a 26-year-old lawyer while she was withdrawing money inside an ATM in Andheri (East).

The incident took place at around 8.40 pm at Agarkar chowk near Andheri railway station. The accused has been identified as Avinash Kasar. The victim was withdrawing money at an ATM run by Bank of Baroda when Kasar allegedly came from behind and kissed her, before snatching the cash from her hand and fleeing the spot.

After an FIR was registered, Andheri police checked the CCTV footage of the ATM and nearby areas to locate the accused. While going through footage from stations, it was found that the accused had changed four local trains — from Andheri, he got down at Goregaon station, then took another train to Ram Mandir, another one to Borivali and finally took the last train to Nalasopara.

Meanwhile, another police team, while going through the transaction history of the ATM, found a person with a Nalasopara address who had withdrawn money during the same time period. The cops went to the house, which turned out to be Kasar’s.

After ascertaining Kasar’s role, he was tracked to MIDC in Andheri using technical surveillance and held.