Monday, August 15, 2022

Mulund: Two killed in collapse of building roof

The building, Moti Chhaya, is an unauthorised structure constructed without the requisite permissions from BMC, according to information from civic officials.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 16, 2022 1:57:44 am
The deceased were rescued by other residents when a part of the first floor ceiling collapsed, and were rushed to the hospital by the civic body in an ambulance. (Express Photo)

TWO SENIOR citizens were killed on Monday when the first floor roof of a ground and two-storey building collapsed in Nanepada in Mulund East at 7.46 pm. The incident was reported to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster control room helpline by local residents.

The deceased have been identified as Devshankar Shukla, 93, and Arkhiben Shukla, 87. They were rushed to Ashirwad Critical Care Hospital in Mulund but were declared brought dead.

The building, Moti Chhaya, is an unauthorised structure constructed without the requisite permissions from BMC, according to information from civic officials.

The BMC had issued a notice to the building on July 2 this year, under section 351 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act.

A senior civic official from the T ward in Mulund, with jurisdiction over the area, said, “The building is a 20-25-year-old private residential structure and is illegal. Officials from the ward rushed to the site to take stock of the situation. The entire building has been vacated.”

The deceased were rescued by other residents when a part of the first floor ceiling collapsed, and were rushed to the hospital by the civic body in an ambulance.

No one was trapped, and no other residents were injured, according to the primary information from the disaster management department.

A senior civic official from the ward said, “The BMC had received a complaint at the ward office regarding the building being unauthorised a month ago. A show cause notice under Section 351 of the MMC act 1888 was pasted on the building to submit requisite documents to the ward on July 2.”

