Mulund: Two held with 1.5 tonne meat, sample sent for forensic tests

Police have seized one-and-a-half tonnes of meat from a truck in Mulund on Sunday. Members of an NGO informed the police about the truck, suspecting that the vehicle was carrying beef. The police are awaiting forensic confirmation.

According to police, Chetan Sharma of the NGO — People for Animals — received an information that a truck allegedly carrying beef would pass through the toll plaza in Mulund at 4 am on Sunday, he informed the police and subsequently a trap was laid for the truck.

The police said that after the truck was spotted entering Mumbai, the driver was asked to stop and open the shutter at the back of the truck. Madhav More, senior inspector, Navghar police station, said that 1.5 tonnes of meat was found inside.

Sharma claimed the two men in the truck had slaughtered 12 cows in Padgha, Bhiwandi, and were taking the meat to Kurla to sell it.

However, More said that forensic tests would reveal what animals the accused had killed.

“We have sent samples of the seized meat to the Kalina Forensic Sciences Laboratory and will take further action on the basis of the results,” he said.

The police arrested the driver, Abdul Qureshi (27), and the cleaner, Ahmad Qureshi (38), and booked them under the IPC for killing an animal.

