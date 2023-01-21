Builder among 3 booked as worker dies after falling from under-construction building

A prominent builder, a contractor and a site supervisor have been booked for negligence after a 26-year-old worker died after falling from the 14th floor of an underconstruction building in Mulund.

The Mulund police said the worker, Azizullah Salauddin Hussain, succumbed to his injuries on January 13. The FIR was, however, lodged on Friday after his father Sallauddin Hussain came to know that Azizullah was not provided adequate safety gear at work and filed a complaint with the police.

The case has been registered under Section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence or rash act) of the Indian Penal Code. No arrest has been made yet.

Sallauddin, in his statement to the police, has said that Azizullah had been working with the contractor company for the last few months. The company was setting up openable windows at an under-construction building in Mulund, he added.

“At 5.30 pm on January 13, when I called my son to ask by what time he was coming home, someone picked up the phone and said that he had fallen from the building while working. He had died and his remains were at Agarwal Hospital in Mulund,” the 65-year-old father has told the police in his statement.

Sallauddin and his relatives went to the hospital and picked up the remains. The final rites were performed on January 14.

When Sallauddin inquired about the incident with Azizullah’s co-workers, he came to know that his son was working on installing a window on the building’s 14th floor fire suite. He said that he was told that no safety net or iron plate was installed at the work site and no other worker was near Azizullah when he fell from the building.

“As no adequate safety measures or safety belts, helmets etc. (were) provided to my son, I am convinced that he died because of the negligence of the builder, the contractor and the site supervisor,” Sallauddin said in his statement.