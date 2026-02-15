Mulund Metro accident: Intital probe finds parapet interlock was cut, slab not secured

A preliminary probe into the Metro parapet wall collapse in Mulund that left one person dead and three injured has revealed that a 6×4 feet concrete segment was allegedly installed without adequate safety measures and with its interlocking system compromised, police said Saturday.

According to investigators, the interlock between two parapet segments was allegedly cut or removed, leaving the slab loosely fixed. “The interlocking system between the segments was allegedly cut, possibly while some other work was being carried out. The parapet was installed without adequate safety precautions and no one noticed it, including the site supervisor,” said a police officer involved in the probe.

The slab fell around 12.15 pm on February 14 onto an autorickshaw and a Skoda car travelling along LBS Road in Mulund, killing one person and injuring three others.

Also Read | After fatal Mulund collapse, MMRDA orders corridor wide safety audit of Metro Line 4

Deputy Commissioner of Police Hemraj Rajput said that during questioning, the arrested accused Harish Chauhan, project director of Milan Road Buildtech, told police that the concrete parapet segment had been installed around midnight between February 12 and 13 but was not properly concretised. It allegedly shifted over the next 12 hours before collapsing.

“There are interlocks between cement parapet wall segments. We have learnt that the interlock of the fallen segment was cut, possibly using a gas cutter while some work was being done nearby. This needs to be thoroughly investigated. We will question every person concerned to ascertain the facts,” another officer said.

Police said that if the interlock had been accidentally cut during work, it should have been immediately reported and the segment replaced. “Here, no one appears to have taken it seriously,” the officer added.



Mulund police have booked seven persons under Sections 105 culpable homicide not amounting to murder, 110 attempt to commit culpable homicide, 324 5 mischief causing loss or damage of one lakh rupees or more, and 3 5 common intention of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Story continues below this ad

Five officials have been arrested so far: Harish Chauhan, Project Director; Kuldeep Sapkal, Project Manager; Saurab Singh and Prashant Bhoir, Deputy Manager and Project Manager respectively of Milan Road Buildtech; and Avdhoot Inamdar, Project Manager of DB Hill LBG.

Police said Milan Road Buildtech is a subcontractor of Reliance Astaldi JV, while DB Hill LBG is the supervisory company for the project.

All five accused were produced before the holiday court at Dadar and remanded in police custody till February 18. Two more suspects are absconding and a manhunt has been launched.

“It was a very serious incident and it appears that adequate precautions were not taken. Work is not permitted during public movement at or around such sites. We will write to the agency and department concerned for a safety audit, as work is ongoing at several public locations. A thorough investigation will be conducted and those responsible will not be spared,” Rajput said.

Story continues below this ad

Police have conducted a panchnama at the site and are continuing their investigation.