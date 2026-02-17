Metro parapet collapse: Police launch hunt for welder accused of cutting interlock

Investigation underway at the site where a portion of a cement metro pillar collapsed during the construction work and fell onto it, at LBS Road, Mulund, in Mumbai. (Source: ANI)

Police have launched a manhunt for the welder accused of cutting a critical interlocking hook, moments before a Metro 4 parapet wall collapsed in Mulund on February 14, killing one person and injuring three others.

Mulund police have formed a special five-member team headed by the Crime Inspector to probe the incident, even as two teams have been sent out of Maharashtra to trace the welder, Ram Ashish, and another wanted accused, Sai Suresh, who allegedly fled after the collapse.

Senior officers said Ashish’s last known location was traced to Uttar Pradesh.

According to investigators, Ashish, a resident of Kalwa in Thane with over 22 years of experience as a welder, had been hired by Milan Road Buildtech, the subcontractor responsible for building the stretch of the Metro. He is suspected to have cut the interlock between two parapet segments shortly before the structure fell. Police are verifying how long he had been deployed at the metro construction site.