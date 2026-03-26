Mulund Metro parapet collapse: MMRDA panel suggests contractor replace full team handling key stretch

The 6×4-foot boulder had fallen on a moving autorickshaw and Skoda car around 12.15 pm leading to death of one person and injuries to three persons.

Written by: Omkar Gokhale
4 min readMumbaiUpdated: Mar 26, 2026 01:27 AM IST
Mulund Metro, Mulund Metro parapet collapse, MMRDA, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsThe probe team also recommended deploying a dedicated supervisor to dismantle works, conduct mandatory toolbox talks prior to critical activities and ensure "no verbal-only instruction" is used for structural activities.
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The inspection team probing the February 14 collapse of a portion of the parapet of the under-construction Metro-4 line on LBS Road in Mulund has recommended that the contractor replace the entire team handling the package for the Gandhi Nagar to Sonapur section.

The 6×4-foot boulder had fallen on a moving autorickshaw and Skoda car around 12.15 pm leading to death of one person and injuries to three persons.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had appointed the 9-member Special Intensive Safety Inspection Team led by the project’s chief engineer.

MMRDA said the panel found that the incident was “not attributable to any deficiencies in the structural design, construction materials or overall quality of construction works”. It added the incident occurred due to temporary supports being removed by a welder working with the contractor Reliance Infrastructure-Astaldi Joint Venture (RAJV) on a recently erected parapet segment.

A bench led by Bombay High Court Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar on March 4, while hearing a PIL by city-based advocate Ruju Thakker seeking a third party’s structural safety audit of all Metro lines, had sought a probe status report from the MMRDA. On the same day, the MMRDA had stated the incident took place due to the “negligence on the part of the consultant”. The PIL was not be heard on Wednesday due to time constraints.

The affidavit — submitted by Shivani Patil, Assistant Engineer Grade-I (Civil) of the MMRDA on Wednesday — in response stated, “There was procedural non-compliance by RAJV and insufficient site supervision by the General Consultant during construction activity.”

The Incident Report further stated that necessary “corrective actions and preventive measures shall be implemented to avoid recurrence of such incidents, which includes directing the General Consultant and RAJV to replace the entire team responsible for the CA10 (Gandhi Nagar to Sonapur package) contract”.

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It referred to other recommendations to be undertaken by RAJV and the general consultant (a consortium of DB Engineering & Consulting GmbH, Louis Berger and Hill International) tasked to ensure compliance of safety procedures for the project.

The preventive measures include a strict adherence to the mandatory ‘Permit-to-Remove’ support system and a joint inspection by the site engineer, quality assurance/quality control engineer and safety officer before temporary supports are removed.

Other recommendations include implementing a segment tagging/colour coding system and the removal of temporary supports only after the stitch concrete achieves required strength.

The probe team also recommended deploying a dedicated supervisor to dismantle works, conduct mandatory toolbox talks prior to critical activities and ensure “no verbal-only instruction” is used for structural activities.

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The probe, as per the MMRDA “identified several procedural and supervisory deficiencies by RAJV” including lack of authorisation prior to removal of support and “no joint inspection and no Request for Information (RFI) clearance or engineering verification confirming readiness of segments was done by RAJV before undertaking the task in question”.

The report further claimed the contractor executed the activity without following any defined checklist or sequence for dismantling.

“Furthermore, no tagging or marking system existed to distinguish structurally completed segments from incomplete ones, which directly contributed to inadvertent removal of supports by RAJV’s site team,” the affidavit stated.

It further added that RAJV’s site supervisor was responsible for giving “proper instructions to workmen regarding cutting supports of stitched parapet only, leaving temporary supports of unstitched parapets intact.”

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“The welder who was carrying out the task of removing temporary supports may not have been able to identify/distinguish between stitched or unstitched parapet segments. Evidence from site photographs and incident scenario indicates that the cutting of the hook was inadvertently carried out by the welder and lack of supervision from RAJV’s supervisor as a result of which the parapet segment fell onto the live road,” the team had found.

An Interim Detail Incident Investigation Report of the incident prepared by the General Consultant concluded, “Incident primarily resulted from unsafe dismantling activity carried out by Contractor’s workers, without proper verification, supervision, permit clearance, or adequate public protection measures.” This was a preventable accident, it added.

Omkar Gokhale
Omkar Gokhale

Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage. Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in: Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include: Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes). Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty). Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict. Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability. Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges. Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More

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