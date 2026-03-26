Mulund Metro parapet collapse: MMRDA panel suggests contractor replace full team handling key stretch

The probe team also recommended deploying a dedicated supervisor to dismantle works, conduct mandatory toolbox talks prior to critical activities and ensure "no verbal-only instruction" is used for structural activities.

The inspection team probing the February 14 collapse of a portion of the parapet of the under-construction Metro-4 line on LBS Road in Mulund has recommended that the contractor replace the entire team handling the package for the Gandhi Nagar to Sonapur section.

The 6×4-foot boulder had fallen on a moving autorickshaw and Skoda car around 12.15 pm leading to death of one person and injuries to three persons.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had appointed the 9-member Special Intensive Safety Inspection Team led by the project’s chief engineer.

MMRDA said the panel found that the incident was “not attributable to any deficiencies in the structural design, construction materials or overall quality of construction works”. It added the incident occurred due to temporary supports being removed by a welder working with the contractor Reliance Infrastructure-Astaldi Joint Venture (RAJV) on a recently erected parapet segment.