Metro collapse victim’s family refuses to claim body, seeks compensation, job for daughter

A view of a damaged rickshaw after a portion of a cement metro pillar collapsed during the construction work and fell onto it, at LBS Road, Mulund, in Mumbai. (Source: ANI)

The family of Ramdhani Yadav, 49, who was killed after a 6×4 feet cement parapet wall from Metro Line 4 in Mulund fell onto a moving autorickshaw he was travelling on Saturday, has refused to claim his body, demanding compensation and a government job for one of his daughters.

Ramsamujh Yadav, 51, the deceased’s elder brother, said the family will not take the body from Rajawadi Hospital until authorities assure financial support for Ramdhani’s wife and children.

Ramdhani, a native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, was the serving pradhan of his village and the sole earning member of his family. He is survived by his wife and three daughters aged between 15 and 20.