Metro collapse victim’s family refuses to claim body, seeks compensation, job for daughter

The family of Ramdhani Yadav, 49, who was killed after a 6×4 feet cement parapet wall from Metro Line 4 in Mulund fell onto a moving autorickshaw he was travelling on Saturday, has refused to claim his body, demanding compensation and a government job for one of his daughters.
Ramsamujh Yadav, 51, the deceased’s elder brother, said the family will not take the body from Rajawadi Hospital until authorities assure financial support for Ramdhani’s wife and children.
Ramdhani, a native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, was the serving pradhan of his village and the sole earning member of his family. He is survived by his wife and three daughters aged between 15 and 20.
“Now who will take care of his daughter’s education and their marriage? I am not asking for any fixed amount but the concerned agency needs to compensate a fair amount to the deceased’s wife. My demand is also for free education for the children. The government should ensure a job to at least one of the daughters,” Ramsamujh told The Indian Express.
The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the parapet segment fell onto an autorickshaw travelling on LBS Road. Ramdhani was travelling with Rajkumar Yadav and Rajkumar’s brother-in-law Mahendra Yadav, both of whom were injured.
Rajkumar, an autorickshaw driver who lives in Nalasopara with his wife and two children aged 20 and 12, remains in critical condition.
Mahendra, a former pradhan of his village in Jaunpur, lives there with his wife and four children aged between 17 and 24.
Ramdhani and Mahendra had arrived in Mumbai three days earlier to attend a family wedding. The marriage, scheduled for February 14 in Khalapur, Mumbra, went ahead without celebrations following the tragedy. “It was a tragic incident in the house. So the wedding was conducted without any celebration,” said a relative.
Both injured men are being treated at Upasani Super Specialist Hospital in Mulund. Rajkumar underwent a surgery lasting several hours. Local MLA Mihir Kotecha said his condition has improved..
Family members had approached BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha and former MP Manoj Kotak, urging them to press the government and the concerned agency for compensation and employment support.
Kotecha said, “We have demanded a third party safety audit of the site and cancelled the contract of the Milan Road Buildtech. We have been noticing that adequate safety precautions are not being taken during work. Without barricading, the waste was dumped under the site of the metro line. The parapet interlock was cut and no one took it seriously during the time of work.”
