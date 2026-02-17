After Mulund death, MMRDA axes Line 4 consultant, cites 150 plus lapse notices

A day after terminating the contract of the general consultant for Metro Line 4 over alleged supervisory failures, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority said it had issued more than 150 show cause notices to the consortium over the past two-and-a-half years flagging delays and lapses. In the wake of the fatal Mulund parapet collapse, the authority has also launched a special intensive inspection of the entire 32.3 km Line 4 corridor, with officials stating that 20 km has already been audited and no major safety concerns have been detected so far.

The general consultant, a consortium led by Deutsche Bahn Engineering and Consulting, Hill International Inc and Louis Berger Consulting Private Limited, was responsible for supervising construction on the Wadala to Kasarvadavali corridor. Following Saturday’s parapet collapse in Mulund that killed one person and injured three, the MMRDA first imposed a Rs 1 crore fine on the consortium before announcing termination of its contract.

On Saturday, a 2.5 tonne parapet segment from the under-construction Metro Line 4 fell onto LBS Road in Mulund, crushing an autorickshaw and a car. One person died while two critically injured victims continue to undergo treatment at Upasani Hospital.

A senior MMRDA official said the authority had repeatedly warned the consultant about lax supervision. “The interlocking of the parapet segment was cut. When the general consultant was asked why, they first said there was no supervisor on the spot. Later they changed their stand and said a supervisor was present but the worker did not listen to him. The parapet segment had been fitted barely a week earlier and had not fully cured. The cutting of the interlocks happened the night before the incident. That meant the general consultant and MMRDA engineers had nearly 11 hours to rectify it, but they did not,” the official said.

Calling the termination a signal of “zero tolerance” towards safety violations, the official added, “As we are building a zero-tolerance policy towards work site accidents, it was time to take a strict step so such incidents are not repeated. The message must be loud and clear.”

The same consortium is also the general consultant for Metro Line 10 from Gaimukh in Thane to Mira Road and Metro Line 12 from Kalyan to Taloja.

The main contractor for Line 4, a joint venture of Reliance Infrastructure and Astaldi SPA, had subcontracted a portion of the work to Milan Road Buildtech LLP. The parent contractor has been fined Rs 5 crore on a preliminary basis. An internal investigative report into the incident is being prepared.

In addition to the termination and fines, three engineers have been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against another official, marking a departure from the authority’s earlier practice of limiting action to financial penalties in the aftermath of accidents.

Meanwhile, the MMRDA has launched a special intensive inspection of the 32.3 km Line 4 corridor. Officials said that by Tuesday, 20 km of the stretch had been inspected and no major safety concerns had been detected so far.

After completing the Line 4 audit, the authority plans similar inspections across other under construction metro corridors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including Lines 2B, 4A, 5, 6 and 9.

To further tighten oversight, the MMRDA will set up a dedicated vigilance cell to conduct surprise inspections at construction sites and ensure compliance with safety standard operating procedures. The cell will be led by Chief Engineer Yatin Sakhalkhar.