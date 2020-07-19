Multiple organ donation: Woman who died at childbirth gives new lease of life to 4

Her family gave consent to donate her liver, both kidneys and her heart to patients in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. (Representational) Her family gave consent to donate her liver, both kidneys and her heart to patients in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. (Representational)

Seven days after she delivered a newborn, a 39-year-old woman in Navi Mumbai gave a fresh lease of life to four others, who were in need of an organ transplant, following her death due to intracranial bleeding.

Her family gave consent to donate her liver, both kidneys and her heart to patients in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

Officials from Apollo Hospital said the woman, identified as Reena Pandey, was a resident of Navi Mumbai. On July 6, she delivered a baby boy in a private hospital, but after she developed seizures in her brain, she was rushed to Apollo.

“On examining, it was revealed she had suffered intracranial bleeding, and immediately underwent surgery,” an official from the hospital said. “Despite efforts, the patient could not be revived, and she was declared brain dead late on Friday.”

After due counselling, her husband agreed to donate her organs. The donor is survived by her husband, two daughters and a newborn.

Hospital authorities further said that hours after her organs were retrieved, her liver was transplanted on a 50-year-old man from Mumbai, kidney on a 41-year-old woman from Thane, her second kidney was transported to Global Hospital and her heart was transplanted on another patient at a private hospital in Mumbai.

