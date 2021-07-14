Multiple delays later, BMC hands over work on Mithi River bridge to MMRDA

In November last year, the BMC cleared four proposals related to rejuvenation of Mithi river. (Express Photo By Pradip Das)

Faced with delay in completion of work on a bridge on the Mithi river, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to hand the project over to the Mumbai Metropolitan Development Authority (MMRDA). The civic body will pay Rs 51.81 crore to MMRDA to complete the reconstruction of the bridge, work on which has been pending for the last four years. The BMC has said that the work will be handed over to MMRDA as the authority has a team of technical experts for carrying out “such risky projects”.

On Wednesday, the Standing Committee of the BMC, in a meeting, cleared the proposal of paying Rs 51.81 crore to MMRDA as the contractor appointed by the BMC has failed to complete the reconstruction of the crucial bridge at CST Road, Kurla, which connects BKC and Kalina to Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR), an official said.

According to the proposal, in January 2017, the BMC had awarded a Rs 59-crore contract to Valecha Engineering Limited to complete the reconstruction and widening of the 750-meter-long bridge over Mithi River. However, the ground work could start only in November 2018.

The work was supposed to be completed by May 2019 but the contractor failed to do it on time. The delay in bridge reconstruction has led to projects like widening of SCLR, which is being executed by the MMRDA. Following this, the BMC has decided to hand over the remaining work of the bridge also to MMRDA, the official added.

According to the proposal, the contractor earlier assigned to the project has completed work worth Rs 13.64 crore on the bridge.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Prabhakar Shinde has demanded details of the penalty imposed on contractors for delaying the work. “Even after four years, the work on the bridge remains incomplete. BMC administration should tell us what action has been taken against the contractor,” he added.