Multiple bomb threats, 22 FIRs, 9 similarities: How Mumbai, TN cops tracked down US-based man for hoax emails

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He sent multiple bomb threats to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), courts, five-star hotels and schools, but it was nine recurring patterns in his actions that caught the attention of the police, making them certain that it was just one man giving them sleepless nights. The accused is Indian-origin Sharath Subramaniam Shankar, working in the United States. He was detained by the Tamil Nadu Police earlier this week when he landed in the state.
A Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against Sharath Subramaniam Shankar after the investigation revealed just one man was behind a number of bomb threats at multiple locations. “It is really good technical work done by the Tamil Nadu police which led to his identification,” a senior Mumbai Police officer said.
“They had issued a look out circular against him and as soon as he landed, they received an alert and he was placed under arrest,” the officer said, adding that the accused is being questioned.
Tamil Nadu police will be interrogating the accused in connection with nearly 22 FIRs registered against him regarding hoax bomb threats. He will be questioned later by the Mumbai police since at least 17 FIRs name him as a suspect. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has also sought custody of another accused, Srinivas Louis, from Mysuru Police in connection with threat mails sent to the Bombay High Court.
The nine similar traits
The investigators found nine similar traits in all the threat emails during preliminary investigation, based on which they realised that the same person was involved in all the cases.
All the emails were sent from an outlook ID, created using the dark web, and mentioned some conspiracy theories regarding some South Indian politicians, actors and bureaucrats.
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