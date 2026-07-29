Multiple bomb threats, 22 FIRs, 9 similarities: How Mumbai, TN cops tracked down US-based man for hoax emails

He sent multiple bomb threats to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), courts, five-star hotels and schools, but it was nine recurring patterns in his actions that caught the attention of the police, making them certain that it was just one man giving them sleepless nights. The accused is Indian-origin Sharath Subramaniam Shankar, working in the United States. He was detained by the Tamil Nadu Police earlier this week when he landed in the state.

A Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against Sharath Subramaniam Shankar after the investigation revealed just one man was behind a number of bomb threats at multiple locations. “It is really good technical work done by the Tamil Nadu police which led to his identification,” a senior Mumbai Police officer said.