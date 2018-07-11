Mumbai rains: Multiple agencies engaged in relief ops, keeping close watch on situation, says Devendra Fadnavis

Waterlogged Sion-Panvel Road near Nerul on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar) Waterlogged Sion-Panvel Road near Nerul on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

TO PROVIDE immediate relief the residents, multiple agencies have been engaged in rescue and relief operations across Mumbai and its suburbs following incessant rains, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the Assembly on Tuesday. “The Navy, the State Disaster Management Cell and several others are working hard to provide every possible assistance to the Mumbaikars… The incessant rains have played havoc in Mumbai and the Konkan region… Mumbaikars will be provided all help to override the hardships,” the CM said.

The government is keeping a close watch on the situation, he added. “At present, 150 additional pumps have been pressed to drain water from the roads. Reports of waterlogging have been received from 11 places. Train services are also running late by 15 minutes.”

Fadnavis went on to direct the education department to extend the admission dates for classes XI and XII. He also said that the government would consider extending the dates for admissions into various courses in colleges depending on the situation. “The state government is ready to provide all necessary help to tackle the crisis,” he said.

Earlier, as soon as the House assembled for the day, Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil sought to know what steps the government was taking to ease hardships of the people. “The last five days had badly affected the lives of the people of Mumbai and Konkan region. Roads have caved in, train services have been affected… helicopters pressed into service are facing problems in conducting relief work. The government should take immediate measures tackle the crisis,” he said.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar said: “I wonder what has happened to Mumbai and its suburbs. There have been landslides and wall collapse, roads have caved in and platforms flooded… The disaster management cell appears to have failed to provide relief to the people.”

