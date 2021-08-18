Multimodal Transit Hub project to ease congestion around Thane station, facilitate train passengers

Passengers boarding trains from Thane Railway Station can hope to have a hassle-free experience in a few years as a Multimodal Transit Hub Stock project is being executed to ease traffic congestion around the premises during the peak morning and evening hours.

The project will be jointly implemented by Thane Municipal Corporation along with Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC).

Thane Railway Station is one of the oldest railway stations in India and one of the most crowded suburban stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Everyday, around 7.50 lakh commuters use the station. However, to reach the premises, commuters have to traverse narrow roads in old city and other congested areas leading to regular traffic woes.

As part of the plan, a Station Area Traffic Improvement Scheme (SATIS) has been proposed in Thane East, which will be modeled on the Multimodal Transit Hub constructed at Thane West.

Under this, a 2.24-km-long elevated road east of Thane station, a basement for parking and a separate lane for pedestrians will be provided for public transport.

An official said that along with the elevated road, a deck area for Public Transport Management (PTM) will be constructed near Thane Railway Station East. With a proposed size of 9,000 square metre, the deck area would be divided into a basement, ground floor, middle floor and a general deck area. This deck area will comprise a bus stop and other passenger facilities such as food court and public utilities. The deck area will have a direct connection with the existing railway overbridge and will also consist of a Station Building, which will be developed by Indian Railway in future.

The deck area will have parking facilities for two- and four-wheeler vehicles.

The purpose of the IRSDC behind the project was to provide readily available facilities to the commuters as well as to allow

rickshaws, taxis and private vehicles to enter or exit the station premises from a single building, said an official.

“The cost of the project is Rs 260.85 crore and it was expected that the work would be completed within three years. Work on the project kicked off last year but it was going at a very slow pace due to the coronavirus pandemic. The work has picked up speed now and 31 per cent of it has already been completed,” said an official.