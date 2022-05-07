Multi-dimension relief scam going on in the country: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut again alleged on Friday that a “relief scam” was going on in the country. The past few months, Raut has repeatedly alleged that courts are granting relief to people who either believe in a particular ideology or belong to a particular political party.

Friday’s statement comes after the trial court, while granting bail to Independent MLA Ravi Rana and his wife, MP Navneet Rana — arrested after they announced that they would chant Hanuman Chalisa outside the private residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai — said their statements were “blameworthy” but not enough to invoke sedition charge.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said, “At present, the relief scam that is going on in the state or the country has multiple dimensions. Crimes or allegations levelled against us are proved. Why are the same crimes not proved in case of others? It is a matter of deep research.”

Taking on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, Raut alleged that his NGO Yuvak Pratishthan was linked to Jitendra Navlani, who has been arrested for allegedly collecting Rs 58 crore from businessmen by promising them protection from any action by the Enforcement Directorate.

“Yuvak Pratishthan receives donations worth millions. This NGO is run by Kirit Somaiya who is (out) on bail in the Vikrant donation scam (case). If police and Charity Commissioner probe links, this will turn out to be part of the Navlani scam,” he tweeted.

Claiming that people like him will have to pay a heavy price for exposing them, Raut told mediapersons that compared to the current regime in the country, British rule seemed to have been better.

“Let the Maharashtra Police work. The truth will come out at the right time. Allegations against Jitendra Navlani are related to central investigative agencies. People like us will have to pay a heavy price for this in the future and we are aware of this. The kind of rule that is going on in the country, it seems that the Birth rule was much better,” he said.