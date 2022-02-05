Muljee Jetha fountain: A testament to a father’s love for his son

From the crowds of office goers rushing to and from their offices in Ballard Pier to the CST, there are curious glances at the statue of a boy perched atop a non-functional fountain with a book in his hand.

Few know that the heritage structure known as the Muljee Jetha fountain at the intersection of the Mint Road and the P D’Mello Road is a testament to a father’s love for his son who passed away at the tender age of 15. The fountain, which was restored a few years ago, pays homage to the boy’s love for reading, explaining the reason for the book in his hand.

The fountain was sculpted by John Griffiths, the head of the Sir JJ School of Art, which was then known as the Bombay School of Art. The fountain was sculpted by John Griffiths, the head of the Sir JJ School of Art, which was then known as the Bombay School of Art.

A plaque at the fountain reads, “Ruttonsee Muljee Fountain. This fountain was erected by Ruttonsee Muljee Esquire, in memory of his late and only son Dharamsee whose statue crowns the structure. The fountain was presented by the Corporation of this city to the benefit of the public on January 9, 1894.”

It is signed by FW Stevens, the architect of the structure. Stevens also designed other heritage structures in the city like the BMC headquarters and the CSMT building located some distance from the fountain.

The fountain was restored thanks to a public-private partnership between the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Kala Ghoda Foundation. Over the years, however, the fountain has been in need of maintenance and the BMC has recently said that it would award contracts to private players for its upkeep.

“Since the fountain was commissioned by an Indian merchant, it has a distinct Indian identity. It is also quite tall… Some of the animal engravings, including cows, depict its Indian nature. It is also one of the early examples of the Indo-Saracenic style of architecture in the city,” conservation architect Vikas Dilawari said.