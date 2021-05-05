Mukesh Ambani terror scare case: Judicial custody of Waze, Kazi extended till May 19

The court is likely to decide on the plea on Thursday. (Photo: PTI/File)

The special court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of suspended Mumbai police assistant inspectors Sachin Waze and Riyazuddin Kazi till May 19. The two have been arrested in the Ambani terror scare case by the National Investigation Agency and booked on charges including criminal conspiracy, murder and sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

On Wednesday, an application was moved on behalf of Kazi by his lawyers Hasnain Kazi and Zeeshan Khan, seeking permission to speak to him to take instructions from him.

It was claimed that Kazi, who is lodged in Taloja central jail, had called his lawyers but the call was disconnected within 5-7 minutes and the lawyers were unable to take detailed instructions.

The plea sought permission to allow them to speak for 20 minutes and the court allowed them 10 minutes. On behalf of Waze, an application was filed seeking clothes and legal books.

The court is likely to decide on the plea on Thursday. Apart from Kazi and Waze, the NIA has arrested three more persons who are also in judicial custody.