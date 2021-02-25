Car with explosive substance found parked outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence: Mumbai Police

Gelatine sticks were found in a car parked outside billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence on Thursday, the Mumbai Police said.

A bomb disposal squad was called in by the police after a suspicious vehicle was found parked outside Antilla, the residential building of the Ambanis.

Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Chaitanya S said, “A suspicious vehicle was found on Carmichael Road today evening under limits of Gamdevi Police Station. Police was alerted. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team and other police teams reached the spot immediately, examined the vehicle, and found some explosive material gelatin inside. It is not an assembled explosive device. Further investigation is going on.”

Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police V N Patil said the car in which the sticks were found had a registration number similar to that of a vehicle in the security detail of the Ambanis. A letter has also been recovered from the vehicle. The matter has been handed over to the crime branch for further investigation.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh confirmed the incident and said, “The matter is being probed by Mumbai crime branch, so that the truth comes to the fore as soon as possible.”

More details are awaited.