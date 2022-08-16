Death threats to Mukesh Ambani: Arrested jeweller remanded in police custody till Aug 20

Updated: August 16, 2022 3:42:32 pm
A 56-year-old jeweller, who was arrested from Borivali for allegedly dialling the helpline of south Mumbai-based H N Reliance Foundation Hospital and issuing death threats to Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd, was produced before a holiday court on Tuesday and remanded in police custody till August 20.
Seeking ten-day police custody of the accused, Vishnu Vidhu Bhaumik, the police told the court that they wanted to determine why he threatened the industrialist on Monday. The police claimed that they also wanted to check whether more people were involved in the matter. “The mentality of threatening Mukesh Ambani is a serious matter for the country,” the public prosecutor told the court.
However, the defence counsel argued that the arrested person was mentally unsound and had been undergoing treatment for the same since 2013. The counsel further argued there was no negative intention in issuing the death threats and sought that section 506(II) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code should be repealed and section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) should be applied considering the mental condition of the accused.
On Monday, Bhaumik had dialled the hospital nine times between 10.39 am and 12.04 pm and issued death threats to Ambani. In one of the calls, the accused identified himself as Afzal, officers said.
The accused, who has been in Mumbai for the last 26 years, originally hails from Tripura, they said, adding that he stays with his wife and two children. “Bhaumik owns a jewellery shop in south Mumbai,” another investigator added.
