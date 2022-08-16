scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Death threats to Mukesh Ambani: Arrested jeweller remanded in police custody till Aug 20

On Monday, Vishnu Bhaumik dialled the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai nine times and issued death threats to Mukesh Ambani, identifying himself as Afzal, the police said.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: August 16, 2022 3:42:32 pm
Vishnu Bhaumik, arrested for issuing death threats to Mukesh Ambani, at a holiday court on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

A 56-year-old jeweller, who was arrested from Borivali for allegedly dialling the helpline of south Mumbai-based H N Reliance Foundation Hospital and issuing death threats to Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd, was produced before a holiday court on Tuesday and remanded in police custody till August 20.

Seeking ten-day police custody of the accused, Vishnu Vidhu Bhaumik, the police told the court that they wanted to determine why he threatened the industrialist on Monday. The police claimed that they also wanted to check whether more people were involved in the matter. “The mentality of threatening Mukesh Ambani is a serious matter for the country,” the public prosecutor told the court.

However, the defence counsel argued that the arrested person was mentally unsound and had been undergoing treatment for the same since 2013. The counsel further argued there was no negative intention in issuing the death threats and sought that section 506(II) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code should be repealed and section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) should be applied considering the mental condition of the accused.

On Monday, Bhaumik had dialled the hospital nine times between 10.39 am and 12.04 pm and issued death threats to Ambani. In one of the calls, the accused identified himself as Afzal, officers said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promisePremium
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...Premium
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...
More from Mumbai

The accused, who has been in Mumbai for the last 26 years, originally hails from Tripura, they said, adding that he stays with his wife and two children. “Bhaumik owns a jewellery shop in south Mumbai,” another investigator added.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 03:29:36 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

3

Bilkis Bano case: 11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

5

D. Raja writes: The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom struggle's legacy

Featured Stories

August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Explained: All about Nipun, F-INSAS, LCA -- new weapon systems handed ove...
Explained: All about Nipun, F-INSAS, LCA -- new weapon systems handed ove...
Explained: Ola likely to launch an electric car in 2024, here's what we k...
Explained: Ola likely to launch an electric car in 2024, here's what we k...
Congress slams 'unprecedented' release of Bilkis Bano case convicts, remi...
Congress slams 'unprecedented' release of Bilkis Bano case convicts, remi...
From the Urdu Press: Celebrating Azadi to silence over Rushdie attack to ...
From the Urdu Press: Celebrating Azadi to silence over Rushdie attack to ...
Heavy rain in Mumbai, IMD issues yellow alert

Heavy rain in Mumbai, IMD issues yellow alert

Seven ITBP personnel dead, 30 injured as bus falls into Pahalgam riverbed

Seven ITBP personnel dead, 30 injured as bus falls into Pahalgam riverbed

I-Day is over, how to store the National Flag you hoisted at home
Explained

I-Day is over, how to store the National Flag you hoisted at home

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat
C Raja Mohan writes

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat

Premium
RJD gets lion's share of portfolios; Nitish retains Home
Bihar Cabinet Expansion

RJD gets lion's share of portfolios; Nitish retains Home

BBC Archive shares first television interview of Jawaharlal Nehru

BBC Archive shares first television interview of Jawaharlal Nehru

Praful Patel: The artful dribbler shown the red card

Praful Patel: The artful dribbler shown the red card

Why S Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement homes
Explained

Why S Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement homes

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement