MUHS online module ready for students back from Ukraine

The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) has prepared an online studying module for students, who returned to their home from Ukraine following the war. The university is also working to design a clinical training module for these students.

The MUHS has submitted its report on stop-gap arrangements that can be provided to students who have returned from Ukraine. Pending final approval from Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh, the online curriculum training module will now be launched anytime. It will be a learning management system where tutorials and lectures will be available on different topics. Interested students will have to register with the MUHS to get a link for this.

MUHS Vice-Chancellor, Dr Madhuri Kanitkar said, “This will be like any own-learning system which is online where students will get content on different topics from the curriculum. Interested students can not only select from the list of lectures provided on this system but can also take a self-assessment test.”

Dr Kanitkar underlined that this is just a stopgap arrangement for students who were pursuing medical studies in Ukraine and had to return to Maharashtra due to war. “Training for doctors cannot be done online. We are only providing foster care to these students, until there is some clarity from the universities in Ukraine,” she said.

The MUHS had appealed to students in Maharashtra who were pursuing medical education in Ukraine to approach the state varsity if they seek any type of help. Until now, nearly 1,000-odd students have responded to it. While the senior students are already in touch with their respective university in Ukraine for online learning, junior year students are likely to take advantage of this learning system developed by MUHS.

The state university is now focusing on creating a clinical training module for these students with help from faculty members from the Post Graduation Institution of the varsity which is yet to start the academic year. “We have this staff who are still waiting as PG lecturers. They have been assigned to brainstorm on how we can provide some clinical training to these students which will essentially be patient care. This may not be in sync with their curriculum in Ukraine, but will definitely be helpful for students as anyway if they have to practice here, this practical training will help them in FMGE (Foreign Medical Graduate Examination) preparation.”

FMGE is the qualifying test that all students seeking to practice medicine in India have to clear if they have a medical degree from foreign country.