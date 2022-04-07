MUHS launches e-learning content for Ukraine return medical students

State Medical Education minister Amit Deshmukh Thursday inaugurated the digital content prepared by the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) for medical students who came back from Ukraine amid the Russian invasion of the country. The link is now live on MUHS’s official website and interested students can register.

Deshmukh also launched the MUHS mobile application for all university students and faculty. The state university also declared its plan to provide bedside clinical training and one-to-one mentoring for Ukraine returned students.

“The digital content is just the beginning as MUHS plans to extend more facilities as foster care to medical students who had to return home from Ukraine. As MUHS is setting up its Post-Graduation (PG) institute, we have a qualified specialists faculty in space. Currently, they are given the responsibility to prepare a practical bedside clinic in the form of workshops,” said Dr. Madhuri Kanitkar, the university’s vice-chancellor while speaking at the inaugural event.

“Once subject-wise modules are ready, interested students will be able to register for them. Once established, this module works well in Nashik at our civil hospital, along with MUHS faculties. I have already spoken to 42 deans of our government medical colleges as well as others affiliated to the MUHS, aiming that during summer vacation, they will be able to run such modules with help from their own faculty,” added Kanitkar.

She also shared that the same faculty at the PG institute will also work on establishing an online forum of mentoring for Ukraine returned students to provide guidance on a one-to-one basis on queries they might have. MUHS expects more students to register for the digital content after knowing about additional services to be extended for them.

Kanitkar explained that after examining the syllabus that the medical students in Ukraine follow, it was established that there is no possibility to amalgamate these students into the Indian medical education system. So, a three-month e-learning course has been created based on the curriculum followed in Ukraine. Interested students can now register for the course which will have tutorials in audio-visual formats followed by self-assessment tests.