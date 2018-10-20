MU student moves HC against 60:40 law exams

The petition also seeks a stay on the implementation of the 60:40 pattern till the petition is decided. (Illustration: CR Sasikumar) The petition also seeks a stay on the implementation of the 60:40 pattern till the petition is decided. (Illustration: CR Sasikumar)

The Bombay High Court has posted a petition filed by a third-year LLB student at Mumbai University seeking relief from law exams conducted under the 60:40 exam pattern, for hearing on October 26.

Parthsarthi Saraf, a student of GJ Advani Law College, Bandra, has requested the court to quash a university circular dated August 24, which prescribes the 60:40 pattern. The petition also seeks a stay on the implementation of the 60:40 pattern till the petition is decided. In the 60:40 pattern, the university will hold examinations for 60 marks while the college will mark students out of 40 through practical examinations.

Justice B R Gavai said that the Supreme Court has said not more than 12.5 per cent should be given for viva/practicals to the college and the university is giving 40 per cent to the college. The petitioner’s advocate, Uday Warunjikar, said, “Justice Gavai said that this pattern should be stayed.”

The university had issued a circular on August 24 for 2018-19, which gave the assessment pattern for the evaluation of the three-year LLB course, and the five-year BLS-LLB (Bachelor of Legal Science and Bachelor of Law) course. As per the circular, 40 marks were assigned for internal assessment and 60 for the semester theory exam. But on August 29, there was another circular in which they prescribed a 75:25 exam pattern for the BBA-LLB (Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Law) course.

Mumbai university’s counsel Rui Rodrigues told the court that he will inform it about the university’s position in the matter at the next hearing on October 26.

